THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 2089 – Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 2938 – Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

**Members are advised the timing of votes and debate on bills listed for consideration is fluid pending action by the Rules Committee. The Rules Committee meets at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Possible Postponed Suspensions (7 votes)