THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 2089 – Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to S. 2938 – Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

**Members are advised the timing of votes and debate on bills listed for consideration is fluid pending action by the Rules Committee.  The Rules Committee meets at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Possible Postponed Suspensions (7 votes)

  1. H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs)
  7. H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)

