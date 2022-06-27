Johnson Financial Group Appoints Mark McConnell Managing Director of New Washington, D.C. Office

Mark McConnell, Managing Director, Johnson Financial Group Washington D.C. Office

Financial industry veteran will bring nearly two decades of investment management experience to new role

Mark is a true visionary, and his commitment to providing entrepreneurial families with the sophisticated family office solutions they need to thrive is unparalleled.” — Johnson Financial Group CEO Brandon Johnson

DENVER, CO , UNITED STATES , June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Financial Group, a Denver-based integrated family office and wealth management firm, has appointed Mark McConnell, (CFP, CPWA), Managing Director of the firm’s new Washington, D.C. office. A financial services veteran with nearly two decades of investment management experience, McConnell will begin his new role July 1.

McConnell joins Johnson Financial Group from Stand Together, a network of nonprofit organizations founded by Charles Koch. As Stand Together’s Vice President of Family Office Strategies, McConnell engaged with some of the nation’s most successful entrepreneurs and their families on wealth transfer strategies and philanthropic planning solutions.

McConnell also served as Vice President of Wealth Management and Private Wealth Advisor at Morgan Stanley, part of a team that managed assets for high-net worth families, business owners, foundations and endowments. He started his career at Smith Barney as a registered associate and financial analyst.

A graduate of James Madison University, McConnell has earned designations as both a Certified Private Wealth Advisor and a Certified Financial Planner.

“Mark is a true visionary, and his commitment to providing entrepreneurial families with the sophisticated family office solutions that they need to thrive is unparalleled,” said Brandon Johnson, Principal and CEO of Johnson Financial Group. “He is the perfect leader for our new D.C. office and will allow us to bolster our capabilities along the East Coast to serve more families with the same level of white glove, boutique service that all of our families have come to enjoy.”

McConnell had long admired Johnson Financial Group’s holistic approach to the family office model, which offers clients support beyond wealth management, helping them navigate issues around family governance, wealth transfer and intergenerational communication.

“Brandon has built a best-in-class team, culture, and the capabilities to deliver sophisticated solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families. The financial capital expertise is complemented by an equal emphasis on nurturing and developing the human capital of the family,” said McConnell.

With demand increasing for Johnson Financial Group’s unique model, McConnell plans to grow the D.C. office, tapping the vast network he has built throughout his career.

“Working with those entrepreneurs and their families provided incredible insight into the challenges they face and the need for advisors that can simplify the complexities of great wealth and offer comprehensive solutions,” noted McConnell.

###

About Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group is one of the country’s most exclusive, integrated family offices, offering a unique understanding of the complexities and challenges facing affluent families. Through its wealth management arm, the firm provides advising, investment management, financial planning and private capital access. Johnson Financial Group’s history as a single-family office extends across 40 years and encompasses four generations.