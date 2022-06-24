Main, NEWS Posted on Jun 23, 2022 in Featured

MEDIA ADVISORY: June 23, 2022

STATE WARNS OF TEXT SCAM ABOUT P-EBT BENEFITS

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients and the general public, to be aware of a scam using texting to obtain your personal information after receiving reports from the community.

The text fraudulently claims to be from the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services and provides a number to call about P-EBT (Pandemic – Electronic Benefit Transfer).

The department warns the public, if you think you’ve received this text – DO NOT CALL THE NUMBER OR REPLY TO THE TEXT. JUST DELETE.

It is an attempt to get your personal information. DHS does not send out text messages about P-EBT, SNAP, EBT, or Financial benefits.

Never share personal information with individuals or organizations that you do not know. Personal information includes your social security number, bank information, SNAP electronic benefits transfer card, or PIN number.

DHS has received multiple reports specific to this text from SNAP recipients as well as non-SNAP recipients. DHS wants the public to be aware and prevent anyone from falling victim to the scam. If you are unsure if a request for information is legitimate, you are advised to contact the Statewide Branch Support Desk toll-free line, dial 1-855-643-1643.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, contact your local police department regarding procedures for filing a report. You may also file a consumer complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://www.ftc.gov. FTC is the federal agency responsible for protecting consumers from identity theft scams.

###

For Media Inquiries:

Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services

Email: [email protected]