VelocitySBA welcomes Greg Fioresi as National Sales Manager
We are expanding our physical presence and making strategic hires of SBA lending professionals. Greg Fioresi brings a lot to the table and we’re very excited to have him on our team.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VelocitySBA continues to expand its team to better serve small business clients across the country, and we are excited to announce and introduce our new National Sales Manager Greg Fioresi.
— Charles Rho
Greg has over 25 years' experience in SBA lending prior to joining VelocitySBA, including Business Banking Market Leader (Chicago) at US Bank, and regional managerial roles with Wells Fargo and GE Commercial Finance. His expertise in strategic planning, recruiting and training, and building teams and partnerships will be critical to our continued growth.
“As one of the fastest growing nationwide SBA lenders, we are seeing a greater demand for our services across the country”, says VelocitySBA President Charles Rho. “In keeping with our goal to provide fast and efficient financing solutions, we are expanding our physical presence and making strategic hires of the best SBA lending professionals in the industry. Greg Fioresi brings a lot to the table and we’re very excited to have him on our team.”
Greg will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to grow our market share, and managing our sales teams across a growing number of metro markets.
About VelocitySBA
VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Chris Lewinski
VelocitySBA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other