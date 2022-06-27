Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,985 in the last 365 days.

VelocitySBA welcomes Greg Fioresi as National Sales Manager

Greg Fioresi

Greg Fioresi

We are expanding our physical presence and making strategic hires of SBA lending professionals. Greg Fioresi brings a lot to the table and we’re very excited to have him on our team.”
— Charles Rho
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VelocitySBA continues to expand its team to better serve small business clients across the country, and we are excited to announce and introduce our new National Sales Manager Greg Fioresi.

Greg has over 25 years' experience in SBA lending prior to joining VelocitySBA, including Business Banking Market Leader (Chicago) at US Bank, and regional managerial roles with Wells Fargo and GE Commercial Finance. His expertise in strategic planning, recruiting and training, and building teams and partnerships will be critical to our continued growth.

“As one of the fastest growing nationwide SBA lenders, we are seeing a greater demand for our services across the country”, says VelocitySBA President Charles Rho. “In keeping with our goal to provide fast and efficient financing solutions, we are expanding our physical presence and making strategic hires of the best SBA lending professionals in the industry. Greg Fioresi brings a lot to the table and we’re very excited to have him on our team.”

Greg will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to grow our market share, and managing our sales teams across a growing number of metro markets.

About VelocitySBA

VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Chris Lewinski
VelocitySBA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

VelocitySBA welcomes Greg Fioresi as National Sales Manager

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.