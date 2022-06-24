Showcasing careers in mining and advanced manufacturing

24 June 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth



Students across Tasmania will have the chance to try out a career in mining or advanced manufacturing in the virtual world to see if it is right for them.

Supported by the Tasmanian Liberal Government, the new Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing & Energy Council (TMEC) program will give more than 2000 secondary students from 80 schools across the State the chance to explore a career in these sectors without leaving the classroom.

Immersive technology and virtual-reality (VR) headsets will take students directly into simulated working environments letting them see what jobs in the sector are like and help them decide if one of those jobs could right for them.

Part of TMEC’s Manufacturing and Mining Career Awareness Program, the VR jobs in classrooms initiative builds on the success of their previous Fabricated Advanced Manufacturing Career Awareness Program and focuses on the ‘Hear, See, Do’ philosophy.

It will help students find a satisfying career while at the same time helping the industry identify students with a strong aptitude for the work they offer, all from a safe environment.

Real people who work in these sectors will also feature in the VR experience, telling students what it’s like to take up a career in mining or manufacturing.

Some 23,000 Tasmanians are already employed across mining and manufacturing with industry predicting about 15,000 more skilled workers will be needed to fill skilled roles over the next five years.

At a time when young Tasmanians are getting excited about finding their future career, this program provides students the chance to experience the jobs on offer in these sectors and can help guide decisions about future study or training options.

For more information on the TMEC Manufacturing and Mining Career Awareness Program, visit tmec.com.au/education

