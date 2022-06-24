Submit Release
Kingston Bypass duplication plans released to include full interchange



24 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has released the preferred option for duplicating the Kingston Bypass, including upgrading the Algona Road roundabout to a full interchange with a second roundabout and a fly over bridge for traffic south of Kingston to bypass the roundabouts.

Members of the local community are encouraged to view and comment on our plans, with feedback to be considered in further development of the designs for the project.

We are upgrading the bypass in response to increasing traffic volumes in the rapidly developing Kingborough area. The Australian Government has committed $48 million, with the Tasmanian Liberal Government funding $12 million of this $60 million project.

The current option was developed after consultation with the public and key stakeholders in December 2021.

The project will increase a 3.5-kilometre section of the bypass from one lane each way to two lanes each way, improving safety and traffic flow.

This section includes the Algona Road Roundabout and Channel Highway intersection, through to the Groningen Road overpass, including the intersections with Summerleas Road and the Huon Highway.

The Kingston Bypass will continue through to connect with the Channel Highway via an overpass, with roundabouts either side for the bypass on and off ramps, similar to the Summerleas Road/Huon Highway and Hobart Airport interchanges. The new arrangement will improve access to and from the bypass.

Public comment is open from Monday, 27 June to Sunday, 17 July 2022. The plans can be viewed and comments made on the Transport website at www.transport.tas.gov.au/kingston-bypass-algona-roundabout

There will also be a drop-in session at the Kingborough Community Hub on Wednesday, 6 July between 9:30am and 12:30pm, as well as a static display at Kingston Town Shopping Centre.

