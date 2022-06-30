Nicole Abbott, Founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, Examines the Best Makeup Trends for 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Abbott, the acclaimed founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, loves to advocate great and healthy makeup tips. Hey Babe Cosmetics is a clean, paraben-free, nontoxic Toronto-based makeup brand. As such, she wants to break down the best makeup trends that are believed to be seen all year round.

Bright Blush

"The statement blush is back and is among the latest makeup trends that have come into being in current times. You can also choose bright color choices like punchy pink or bold peach to get that perfect glow on your cheekbones," states Abbott.

"Blush is back and it’s real. A great way to achieve this perfect punch or cheeky glow is with Hey Babe Cosmetics Sweet Cheeks Cream Blush Trios in Pink Lemonade, Peachy Keen, Creamsicle & Cherry On Top. I suggest applying the blush with your fingertips to the top of your cheekbone and blending it by tapping it out to your temples."

Abbott continues, "It is a trend that has become popular now among the masses. The best part about this look is that you can easily ace it at home. Experts recommend using a face moisturizer with a foundation to even out the skin complexion. So, your goal is to have minimum coverage and maximum glowing finish."

"The perfect way to get some light coverage is with Hey Babe Cosmetics Tinted BB Creams. They offer light coverage. Best to be used with a foundation brush or slightly dampened beauty blender sponge."

Tantouring

"Bronzed style has once again stepped into the front as the warmer days have finally arrived. So, you can try tantouring instead of using a normal bronzed. It is nothing but a contouring style with a self-tanner to get an effortless, natural style," continues Abbot.

"We love a great bronzer. Hey Babe Cosmetics offers two-toned Bronzed Babe and Prosecco Pop to assist in achieving that natural glow, Babe."

Glossy lips

Abbott concludes, "Shiny and glossy lips are back in trend, and how! Try to pucker up this season by choosing a nude lip shade or opt for a bit juicy color to get hydrating glass-looking lips.

Gloss is a HUGE trend for Summer 2022 and it’s time to get glossy, babe. Three perfect shades of lightweight, non-sticky, delicious lipgloss have entered your life. High shine, slick with no stick. Enhanced with natural Vanilla flavor for kissable lips. Delightful on their own or layered with one of Hey Babe's creamy lipsticks."

