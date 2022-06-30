Julian Sarafian, Renowned Mental Health Advocate/Attorney, On 5 Things People Find Frustrating in Bathrooms & What To Do

When multiple people share the same bathroom/shower combo, the space becomes World War III in a battle of the body washes.” — Julian Sarafian, CEO of Nest Mode

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julian Sarafian, acclaimed entrepreneur and mental health advocate, is currently on a journey to revolutionize shower storage. He created Nest Mode, a company using the latest and greatest technologies to simplify shower storage, and the Company has raised nearly $15,000 within the first two weeks of launching on Kickstarter.

Though a lawyer by trade (Sarafian represents influencers and content creators), he and the team at Nest Mode are aiming to raise $270,000 through crowdfunding to take the product to its next stage of development. “It’s a lofty goal,” Sarafian said, “but we wanted to give the product its run on a crowdfunding platform before we looked into other avenues of going to market (investing, partnerships, etc.). But until Nest Mode hits the shelves, he is offering a few pieces of advice for shower storage. See Sarafian's thoughts below:

1. Not having a separate shower enclosure

"Roommates, rejoice. When multiple people share the same bathroom/shower combo, the space becomes World War III in a battle of the body washes. Forget the fact that you don't have enough space for everyone's stuff, the blending of a shower with a bathtub, architecturally, saves space at the expense of design and aesthetics (no one has requested a hotel suite with a combined shower and bathtub, last I checked). Also, does anyone seriously want to take a relaxing bath in the same tub that folks use to shower every day? From a hygiene standpoint, the combo shower/bathtub leaves a lot to be desired. Saving space and cleaning up these combos - beginning with how we organize our shower accessories and products - can help give them a more elegant and organized feel."

2. Inadequate bathroom ventilation

"I love how moist and humid my bathroom gets" - said no one ever. Ventilation in a bathroom is crucial to hygiene and personal health and yet many bathrooms don't adequately account for this by design. Overhead fans are low-powered, sometimes there are no windows, and the way we house our shower accessories (on the floor or on shelves) naturally builds up mold and mildew at the bottom of the bottles and accessories. No thank you."

3. Not enough built-in storage

"Showers were not designed with the number and variability of accessories we use in 2022. Most often there are a couple of ledges - usually afterthoughts of the design of the shower itself - on which we are expected to store our shampoos, conditioners, washes, facial products, razors, toothbrushes, bar soaps, loofahs, and much more. If you have more than one person sharing your bathroom, let alone a group of folks sharing a bathroom, the problem multiplies. To say there is a shortage of real estate in our showers is an understatement."

4. The design or quality of bathroom units, products, or furniture

"Bathrooms are parts of our home. Toilets, sinks, and cabinetry - also pieces of our bathrooms - have tasteful and elegant options for folks looking to make their potty rooms feel homier. But enter the shower, and suddenly all bets are off. Ugly metal poles hanging from the shower head, plastic mesh shelves for accessories, and if you're lucky, enough space for your stuff. Showers are barely hanging on by way of practicality, let alone being used as spaces for aesthetic and creative expression. It's long overdue for showers to join the rest of our home by way of decor, aesthetics, and feel."

5. Impractical bathroom layout

"Many bathrooms suffer from a space problem. If you look at the history of bathroom design, homebuilders essentially have tried to optimize the most amount of feasibility in the smallest amount of space - the result is single sink counters with cabinetry below, maybe a mirror that doubles as storage, and then the shower/tub combination. Builders are not designing bathrooms to be sufficient for families, folks with roommates, or even single owners/renters who have more than a handful of bathroom accessories. There's a race to the bottom of space, space, space, and though I'm all for Marie Kondo's style of minimizing our lifestyle, I can say I've personally struggled time and time again to fit my bathroom accessories comfortably in my apartment. I've used the top of my toilet as storage more than once. Does it work? Sure. Do I prefer it/is it hygienic? Well...."

Shower storage is about to be reinvented, thanks to the vision, efforts, and passion of The Nest Mode Team -- a small but mighty group of friends, headed by Julian Sarafian, that includes a Harvard Law School graduate, a commercial real estate vice president, and a professional photographer/graphic designer.

The Nest Mode Team is currently designing, building, and growing a community for an innovative product for shower storage called the Nest Wall. Armed with magnetic refillable bottles, two holsters for shower accessories, and simple installation, its aim is to redefine the shower experience as we know it.

To stay updated on Nest Wall’s progress, Sarafian suggests following The Nest Mode Team, “across social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, our website, and our email listserv. We are building a digital community of supporters who want to see the Nest Wall come to life. With their help, we want to bring the Nest Wall to its next phase of production and get it in the hands of folks everywhere. We are live on Kickstarter at this very moment - so if you’re looking for a new generation of shower storage, head on over and back us!” TikTok in particular has been a boon to The Nest Mode Team. According to Sarafian, “In less than six weeks we raised a TikTok community of nearly 20,000 folks who support our product - in our opinion another telling sign of how deeply folks in the public want and are interested in this concept.”

There is initial strong interest in the business world as well. Sarafian reveals, “As one data point, an international big-box retailer reached out to us about working together after seeing our product on TikTok.”