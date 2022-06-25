Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,793 in the last 365 days.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Blog Archive on Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco proudly announces a new blog archive for wisdom teeth extraction.

There's an old saying, 'when you know better, you do better. That can be true for wisdom tooth extraction”
— Dr. Alex Rabinovich
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of best-in-class oral surgeons in San Francisco at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce a new blog archive focused on wisdom teeth extraction.

"There's an old saying, 'when you know better, you do better.' That can be true for wisdom tooth extraction," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center in San Francisco. "Although we can't promise zero discomfort, our process is fairly quick and painless. And in the end, our patients are set up for an overall healthier oral life."

Bay Area locals can review the new blog archive on wisdom teeth extraction issues at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/tag/wisdom-teeth/. The archive helps explain the wisdom tooth extraction process and the importance of oral surgery to remove impacted teeth. The clinic even offers several medications to help ease discomfort during and after an oral procedure. Bay Area residents can learn more about the process for extracting wisdom teeth at the topic-focused page https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/. The Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery clinic serves the San Francisco Bay Area and surrounding locations such as Marin County, Oakland Hills, Alameda County, and San Mateo County. Interested persons can also review the oral surgeon page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/meet-dr-rabinovich/, the dental implant website at https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/, and the website on facelifts and cosmetic procedures at https://visage-sf.com/.

READING MAY BE THE FIRST STEP TOWARDS WISDOM TEETH EXTRACTION

Here is the background on this release. Fear of a surgical procedure could make a Bay Area resident reluctant to contact an oral surgeon. The unknown can be scarier to a person than the reality. If wisdom teeth, or the third molars, are left in the mouth, it could result in an unhealthy mouth. Everyday activities such as chewing food, talking, or sleeping could be disturbed by impacted wisdom teeth. Bay Area residents concerned over necessary oral surgery such as wisdom teeth extraction can learn about the procedure on a new blog archive.

ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY IN SAN FRANCISCO

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is located in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Blog Archive on Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.