Advancing Education, Entrepreneurship, Infrastructure, & Supply Chain Resilience to Ensure Workers & Businesses can Make It In America

In 2010, Leader Hoyer and House Democrats launched the Make It In America (MIIA) agenda to spur private-sector job growth during America’s recovery from the Great Recession. With a series of hearings in 2015, a nation-wide listening tour in 2017 and 2018, an updated plan with targeted goals and policy recommendations released in the summer of 2018, and t

wenty-one

MIIA bills, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law , signed into law, Make It In America has helped strengthen our economy and expand economic opportunity for the middle class nationwide.

As we continue our financial recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Make It In America agenda is responding to the challenges of today’s economy with the inclusion of a fourth pillar, supply chain resilience , which joins MIIA’s existing pillars of education , entrepreneurship , and infrastructure to serve as an effective playbook to expand American families’ and businesses’ access to the tools they need to succeed in our twenty-first century global economy. Below is a look at policy goals for each pillar of the Make It In America plan, the progress achieved through the Make It In America plan this Congress, and policy objectives moving forward.

Education

Goals :

Promote pathways to career opportunities

Make training and education accessible and affordable

Policy Recommendations and Progress :

Promote stackable credentials for students preparing for the workforce, as well as those already in the workforce taking on new career challenges. 2021 : The National Apprenticeship Act, among the first bills to pass the House this Congress, would incentivize diversity in apprenticeships and increasing women’s participation and encourage building new partnerships among labor unions, educational institutions, and industry. It later was included in the House-passed American COMPETES Act in 2022 . 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law contains provisions that allow states greater flexibility to address surface transportation workforce development, training and education needs, including activities that address current workforce gaps, such as work on construction projects. 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides grants to institutions of higher education to establish centers to train engineers with high-demand skills in clean-energy technologies and permits states to obligate funds for pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, and vocational and on-the-job training career opportunities.

Allow Pell grants and 529 education savings accounts to cover training programs. 2022 : The House-passed America COMPETES Act broadens Pell grant eligibility to high-quality, short-term job training programs to increase accessibility to skills-training and strengthen the workforce.



Entrepreneurship Goals :

Encourage new entrepreneurs by ensuring access to workplace benefits like health care and retirement security

Provide more and stronger tools to grow ideas into successful businesses

Policy Recommendations and Progress :

Provide a framework that promotes portability of benefits, such as health insurance and retirement. 2022 : The House-passed SECURE 2.0 Act expands access to retirement savings for small business owners and their employees. 2021 : The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, lowered the cost of health care coverage through Affordable Care Act Enhanced Premium tax credits. These were extended in the House-passed Build Back Better Act.

Increase the availability of capital to smaller firms.

Promote regional industry clusters. 2022 : The House-passed America COMPETES Act would establish a regional technology and innovation hub program at the Department of Commerce, to incentivize collaborative partnerships among local governments, colleges and universities, private industry, non-profits, and community organizations to promote and support regional technology and innovation hubs.



Infrastructure Goals :

Unleash our economy and job creation by repairing and rebuilding our aging infrastructure

Build the innovative infrastructure of the future

Policy Recommendations and Progress :

Enact multi-year, fully funded authorization bills that tackle the backlog for both transportation networks and water infrastructure. 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a five-year reauthorization of our surface transportation programs, with substantial investments in roads, highways, bridges, and transit that will create jobs. 2022 : The House-passed reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act improves the nation’s water infrastructure resiliency by investing in ports, harbors, and inland waterways.

Build a reliable, efficient, and resilient electrical grid that includes clean energy resources. 2022 : The House-passed America COMPETES Act would expand research capacity, helping to accelerate the next generation of clean-energy technologies in America. 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes funding to modernize and upgrade our energy system by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy. 2022 : The House-passed Build Back Better Act invests $555 billion toward transitioning the electric grid to clean energy, energy storage, and clean energy manufacturing.

Promote a modern energy infrastructure that reduces waste and incentivizes storage and alternative forms of energy for vehicles. 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles through nationwide electric vehicle corridors that would facilitate long-distance travel and help America meet its climate goals.

Expand affordable high-speed internet access, including through the accelerated deployment of 5G wireless infrastructure. 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a substantial investment in broadband deployment, helping to close the digital divide.



Supply Chain Resilience Goals :

Strengthen U.S. supply chains by addressing vulnerabilities to provide sustainable resiliency

Maintain adequate domestic stockpiles of key resources and components to respond to national emergencies

Policy Recommendations and Progress :

Provide game-changing federal support to expand investment in innovative and sustainable domestic production of semiconductors and other critical products and inputs. 2022 : The House-passed America COMPETES Act would accelerate the domestic production of semiconductors and address supply-chain disruptions.

Improve coordination with the private sector to monitor and identify supply-chain breakdowns in real-time. 2022 : The House-passed America COMPETES Act establishes a Supply Chain Resilience Program to work with the private sector to monitor bottlenecks and supplement private investment to address critical weaknesses. 2022 : The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, which passed the House, established loan guarantees and grants to help expand livestock and poultry processing capacity.

Improve supply backlogs and congestion at airports and seaports. 2022 : The bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, signed into law by President Biden, cracks down on unfair shipping fees charged by international ocean shipping companies that have kept American small businesses waiting for crucial supplies. 2021 : The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $17 billion in port infrastructure and waterways and $25 billion in airports to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies.

Build a reliable pharmaceutical supply chain. 2022 : The House-passed America COMPETES Act secured pharmaceutical and medical supply chains by establishing a grant program to states to expand stockpiles of critical drugs and equipment, while expanding the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing base.



