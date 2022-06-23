Hoyer, House Democrats Unveil Updated Make It In America Plan Focusing on Supply Chain Resilience to Ease Inflation

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD), joined by several House Democratic colleagues, unveiled a major update to the Make It In America (MIIA) plan for jobs and opportunity . First launched by Hoyer in 2010, the plan has brought together bipartisan policies and legislation aimed at promoting economic growth, the creation of jobs that won’t be outsourced, and building a competitive workforce that can access opportunities in today’s competitive global economy. Updated in 2015 and 2018 to focus on the three core components of education, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship, twenty-one bipartisan Make It In America bills have now been enacted into law, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021. Hoyer and his colleagues announced the inclusion of a new, fourth core pillar of the plan moving forward: supply chain resilience . Joining Hoyer were: Reps. Sharice Davids (KS-03), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Greg Stanton (AZ-09), Susan Wild (PA-07), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-AL), Dan Kildee (MI-05), Frank Mrvan (IN-01), and John Garamendi (CA-03).

“As we look back on a strong record of achievement and success for the Make It In America plan in recent years, it is time to make updates to address new challenges and seize new opportunities,” Leader Hoyer said. “The pandemic and other events have disrupted global supply chains and revealed the need for building greater resilience for American industries that rely on essential components and materials for production. This means working to promote the building of more semiconductors, microchips, and other in-demand technological components here in America and to ensure that we have sufficient stockpiles of critical raw materials so that we are not reliant on unreliable trade partners or foreign supply chains that can be disrupted by war, disease, or natural disasters. As we look ahead to the next stage of our Make It In America plan, I want to thank all the Members who have worked to develop this new pillar of supply chain resilience and to contribute their ideas, policies, and legislation to the work addressing our economy’s long-term needs while also contributing to the easing of inflation in the near term.”

“I’ve heard directly from Kansas small business owners and families who are being hurt by delays and rising shipping costs,” said Rep. Davids. “We need solutions that will bring costs down and ensure folks can get the supplies they need, and that starts by making more goods right here at home. As a negotiator for the major supply chain and manufacturing bill Congress is working on, I’ll continue doing everything I can to get this bipartisan legislation across the finish line.”

“Inspiring a new generation of small business owners is part of what makes Make it in America and the COMPETES ACT so effective,” said Rep. Phillips. “Being pro-business and pro-labor are not mutually exclusive; they are mutually mandatory. We must ensure that new businesses, and the jobs they bring, stay rooted in local communities as they grow and mature. There is simply nothing more American than encouraging entrepreneurialism and growing jobs here at home.”

“Infrastructure is essential to our economic strength, and that’s why it’s at the heart of the Make It In America Plan. This Congress delivered a historic investment in resilient, green infrastructure to get people and goods moving again,” said Rep. Stanton. “Now as we face a hotter, drier climate in the West, there’s still much more to do to conserve and secure our water supply and protect the livelihoods of the more than 40 million Americans who rely on the Colorado River.”

“The key to unlocking our potential, in my district and across the nation, is to pass legislation promoting pathways to the jobs being created not only today, but tomorrow, made possible by building partnerships between community colleges, universities, trade schools and businesses to train a highly skilled workforce,” said Rep. Wild. “We must continue to push for investments in education, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and supply chains that will create millions of good paying jobs, modernize infrastructure, and help Americans build better lives."

“Semiconductor chips help power nearly every sector of our economy, but right now, the shortage of available chips is wreaking havoc on the United States’ ability to compete in the global marketplace” said Rep. Dingell. “I’m seeing it first-hand in my home state of Michigan where auto manufacturers are being forced to shut down plants because the chips needed to get cars on the road are nowhere to be found. If we’re going to stay at the forefront of innovation and technology, we need to invest in manufacturing semiconductor chips here at home and reduce our reliance on international competitors for supplies. We have a responsibility to our workers and to our future generations to keep good-paying, manufacturing jobs here at home, and building semiconductor chips in America is a key part of that puzzle.”

“Leader Hoyer’s ‘Make It In America’ agenda focuses on three main pillars - education, workforce, and infrastructure- all key to fighting rising costs,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “With today’s introduction of a fourth pillar - supply chain resiliency - Leader Hoyer makes clear the need to make our supply chain more resilient and self-sufficient. That means lowering our dependence on foreign adversaries for critical goods and making more at home. I’ve long said that if we can make it in America, we should. As a conferee on the bipartisan committee to negotiate USICA and America COMPETES, I’m leading efforts to ensure that supply chain resiliency provisions are included in a final package. With record-high levels of inflation caused by supply chain disruptions, investing in our domestic manufacturing to make more goods here at home will help American families, businesses, and consumers get the goods they need at lower costs.”

“By addressing supply chain issues and bringing critical manufacturing back to the United States, we can fight inflation and lower costs for Michigan families,” said Rep. Kildee. “The pandemic has exposed deep weaknesses in our supply chains that have increasingly relied on foreign manufacturing, instead of making goods with American workers. As a member of the House Democratic Caucus, I am proud of the legislation we’ve passed to fix our supply chains, invest in our workforce, advance pro-worker trade policy and build more critical components, like semiconductors, in America.”

“Northwest Indiana is one of the largest steel-producing and industrial areas in our nation, and their success and the success of the members of the manufacturing workforce, including the building trades and United Steelworkers, depends upon our supply chain abilities. Let us continue to do everything possible to support our manufacturing industries, which create more job opportunities for both organized labor and small businesses on Main Street throughout our nation,” said Rep. Mrvan.

“Fighting to advance job-creating Make it in America policies is the cornerstone of my work in Congress. I, along with my fellow House Democrats, remain committed to bolstering educational opportunities, rebuilding our infrastructure, strengthening our supply chains, and combatting the global climate crisis all while using American materials and workers. We have to Make it in America if America is going to make it. House Democrats aren’t just talking the talk on this issue—we are passing strong legislation like the new infrastructure law to get it done,” said Rep. Garamendi.

Rep. Higgins said, “For too long our reliance on foreign oil and foreign goods has helped to fuel the rise of the rest of the world at the cost of American workers and the U.S. economy. The Make it in America agenda shifts the focus to nation-building here at home. With investments in renewable energy infrastructure, we take communities from old and industrial to vibrant and innovative while creating good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced for hard-working Americans.”

To learn more about the Make It In America plan and its new core component of supply-chain resilience, click here.