ADVISER Year End Collection Administrator Sign Off Opens 6/27

Public Schools Districts and Special Purpose Schools Only
The District Sign Off screen within the ADVISER Validation application on the NDE Portal will be made available for District Administrators on Monday 6/27/2022. All public district administrators should read the agreement and sign off on the year end collection after all the year end ADVISER data has been verified.
