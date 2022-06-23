Hy-Hybrid Energy to Present Green Hydrogen & Zero-Emission Mobility Projects at 23rd World Hydrogen Energy Conference

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy will give a Company Overview Presentation at the 23rd World Hydrogen Energy Conference (WHEC 2022)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy, UK based hydrogen & fuel cell services provider is pleased to announce that Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Company's Founder & CEO will give a Company Overview Presentation at the 23rd World Hydrogen Energy Conference (WHEC 2022) to be held at Istanbul Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey on June 26-30, 2022.

WHEC is a unique scientific event, as initiated by Prof. T. Nejat Veziroglu and his Colleagues back in 1974, and aims to bring all researchers, scientists, academicians and professionals working in the field of hydrogen energy systems; ranging from production to storage and end-use options, such as fuel cells for a common goal to hydrogen civilization.

Dr. Akhtar has been on a long journey on hydrogen & fuel cells since he began his first project in this field back in 2001. In 2004, Naveed followed the recommendation of Prof. T. Nejat Veziroglu (founding President, International Association for Hydrogen Energy) to pursue his advanced studies in Renewable Energy from Germany. Dr. Akhtar is also the founder of the world's first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) forum. He is among one of the experts around the world who has had the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. SOFC, PEMFC, DMFC and AFC. Dr. Akhtar leads major projects in zero-emission mobility, green hydrogen production & fuel cell systems development across the globe.

In the specialized session, "Company Overview Presentations", company executives or representatives will have the opportunity to make presentations about their companies, technologies, products and/or services in the field of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Dr. Akhtar has been invited to deliver a Company Overview Presentation on the projects undertaken by Hy-Hybrid Energy in the hydrogen & fuel cells space. His speech will be live on 28th June, 2022, Parallel Sessions-5, 16:00 - 18:00 hrs, Istanbul time.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include green hydrogen production, low and high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

