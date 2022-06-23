eZ-XPO Launches the World’s 1st All-in-1 Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel for B2B & B2C Lead Generation

Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel for Daily Traffic and Leads Hybrid Event & Work Network Boost Daily Traffic & Leads eZ-XPO - Unique Differentiators Comparison Table by Features

Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel can help companies to reduce costs by 30 to 40%, and simplify the lead generation and marketing operations for higher ROI.

eZ-XPO – Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel combines the best-in-class technology and best practices of lead generation into one single portal 24/7 and 365 days.” — Matt Fok, CEO & Founder, eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, launched the World's 1st All-in-1 Virtual Sales Expo for both marketers, digital marketing agencies, and demand generation professionals every day.

According to CSO Insights, 68% of businesses report struggling with lead generation. Based on the latest Blue Nile Research, 76% of B2B buyers use three or more information channels when researching a product. According to Forrester, Nurturing leads can improve sales by 50% while reducing costs by 33%. Marketing Sherpa also confirms the survey that 79% of marketing leads never convert into sales because of a lack of nurture.

eZ-XPO – Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel (VSEF) is specifically designed to simplify the overall complex marketing operations with the following features and benefits:

1. Consolidate Lead Channels with Personalized Exhibit Hall – With Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel’s Lobby Router, marketers can pull all traffic and route to specific exhibit halls by category. This will help consolidate all traffic channels into one single sales expo for lead nurturing and sales conversion.

2. Laser-targeted Qualified Leads with Virtual Avatar and Chatbot - every attendee and exhibitor is personalized for matchmaking based on their preferences and category. Every attendee is personalized with their exhibit hall based on their interests. Every virtual booth is powered by marketing analytics, live chat, and AI Chatbot for scheduling a meeting and can be designed automatically to feed qualified leads to CRM.

3. Nurturing & Convert Leads with Auditorium – Sales Expo Flywheel can accelerate trust and relationships with added-valued educational content displayed in the Virtual Auditorium and Virtual Booth through live streaming or on-demand videos.

“eZ-XPO – Virtual Sales Expo Flywheel combines the best in class technology and best practices of lead generation approach into one single portal where marketers can easily launch and nurture prospects 24/7 and 365 days. This is the best Inflation Buster for all marketers for higher ROI and fewer costs and time," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo transforms the trade show, hybrid events/work, and lead generation industry into a Virtual Network Ecosystem with daily organic traffic and leads. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual collaborative network that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world's all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com.

