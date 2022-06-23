Nashville- Today the United States Supreme Court issued its ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-3 decision, the Court says New York’s requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution “by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public."

Tennessee joined 25 States in an amicus brief supporting the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. The brief discussed recent evidence showing that States with objective, shall-carry permits do not have higher crime rates than States with special-need requirements.

“I commend the U.S. Supreme Court for recognizing the Constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a ‘second-class’ right,” said General Herbert H. Slatery III. “Law-abiding Tennesseans can be assured they have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.”

In the decision, the Court said, “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. …And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

The amicus brief was co-led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. They were joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

###

#22-19: U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Right to Bear Arms in Case Supported by Tennessee