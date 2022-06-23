Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,471 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Right to Bear Arms in Case Supported by Tennessee

Nashville- Today the United States Supreme Court issued its ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-3 decision, the Court says New York’s requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution “by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public." 

Tennessee joined 25 States in an amicus brief supporting the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. The brief discussed recent evidence showing that States with objective, shall-carry permits do not have higher crime rates than States with special-need requirements.

“I commend the U.S. Supreme Court for recognizing the Constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a ‘second-class’ right,” said General Herbert H. Slatery III. “Law-abiding Tennesseans can be assured they have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.”

In the decision, the Court said, “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. …And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

The amicus brief was co-led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. They were joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

###

#22-19:  U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Right to Bear Arms in Case Supported by Tennessee

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Constitutional Right to Bear Arms in Case Supported by Tennessee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.