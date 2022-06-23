Full closure of the westbound H-1 Airport offramp (Exit 16) for concrete repairs

Main, News Posted on Jun 23, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday night, June 27, through Friday morning, July 1, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for concrete repairs.

Following the July 4th holiday, roadwork will be scheduled weekly on Sunday nights through Friday mornings over the next 5 months. Westbound motorists should take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route, or they will be detoured from the H-1 Freeway to Nimitz Highway at the Keehi Interchange. See below for a map of the detour.

The H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. All roadwork is weather permitting.

HDOT advises the public to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

