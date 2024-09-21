Upcoming schedule for the H-1 Westbound Repaving Project through early October 2024

Main, News Posted on Sep 20, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update to the roadwork schedule for the H-1 Freeway Repaving Project, from the Kapi‘olani Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 25B) to the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 22). Roadwork will occur on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. See details below.

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Wilder Street off-ramp (Exit 24A) to the Miller Street pedestrian overpass, from Sunday, Sept. 22 through Monday, Sept. 23. The Lunalilo Street on-ramp westbound will also be closed during these hours.

Phase 2C: Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Wilder Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24A) and the Punahou Street on-ramp from Monday night, Sept. 23, through Tuesday morning, Sept. 24. The Lunalilo Street (Exit 23) and Vineyard Boulevard (Exit 22) off-ramps will be closed during this time. See below for a map of the detour route.

Phase 2F: Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 22) to the Punchbowl Street on-ramp from Tuesday night, Sept. 24 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 27. See below for a map of the detour route.

Phase 2A: Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Kapi‘olani Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 25B) to the University Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24B) from Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 2. See below for a map of the detour route.

Phase 2B: Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway from the University Avenue off-ramp (Exit 24B) to the Alexander Street on-ramp from Thursday night, Oct. 3 through Tuesday morning, Oct. 14. See below for a map of the detour route.

The estimated completion for the H-1 Freeway Repaving Project will be in October 2024. For weekly updates for roadwork scheduled on O‘ahu visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

