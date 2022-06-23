WyoLotto® player hit $1 million win on Powerball®

June 23, 2022

WyoLotto officials are on the lookout for the most recent millionaire after the Powerball drawing on June 22. A lucky winner purchased their Powerball ticket in Evanston at the Maverik located at 350 Front St., and will take home a whopping $1 million.

WyoLotto players are on a winning streak with four big wins. On June 8, a Powerball player won $200,000 after purchasing a ticket at the Kum & Go in Rock Springs. Another player hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot for $1.1 million on June 13, and one week later another player hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot for $275,001 on June 20.

The winning ticket for the $1 million Powerball hit was purchased on June 17.

If you believe you have the winning ticket, call WyoLotto headquarters at 307-432-9300.