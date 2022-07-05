DeWitt C. Tremaine’s “A Time for Change” is a compelling novel that takes the readers away from worries of reality
“A Time for Change” from Book Vine Press author DeWitt C. Tremaine is a fascinating tale of Etharworld that will take readers into a world of fantasy.PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A Time for Change”: a gripping story that is filled with magic and adventure where actions and dreams take the readers to places of the imagination. This book allows the readers to see a variety of elves, trolls, and dragons—mystical creatures that they have never seen in their entire life.
“A Time for Change” is the creation of published author DeWitt C. Tremaine, a computer technical support specialist whose interests include camping and fantasy fiction gaming.
Tremaine writes, “A Time for Change is the second book in a series of five that take you to the world of Ethar. The Rise of a King, the first book introduces us to this new world with adventure, magic, war and even romance. With A Time for Change we have new deities guiding a world in conflict as the adventure continues. In A Touch of Earth, ShadowDancer a deity in Ethar visits her father’s world unaware of how she impacts things. Savage Continent introduces Lyamy in an unforgiving jungle where a thought can make the difference of survival. This leads to the final book in the series: A Journey where she is summoned to serve an Ancient, one of the deities of the world.”
Tremaine’s new novel, published by Book Vine Press, is the second of a five-book series that will transport readers to the land of Ethar. As the quest progresses, a tome with new deities will guide a planet in turmoil.
Through this book, the author hopes that readers will have fun reading this novel as it unfolds a story that will leave them with excitement.
