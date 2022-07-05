Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,876 in the last 365 days.

DeWitt C. Tremaine’s “A Time for Change” is a compelling novel that takes the readers away from worries of reality

A Touch of Earth

DeWitt C. Tremaine

“A Time for Change” from Book Vine Press author DeWitt C. Tremaine is a fascinating tale of Etharworld that will take readers into a world of fantasy.

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A Time for Change”: a gripping story that is filled with magic and adventure where actions and dreams take the readers to places of the imagination. This book allows the readers to see a variety of elves, trolls, and dragons—mystical creatures that they have never seen in their entire life.

“A Time for Change” is the creation of published author DeWitt C. Tremaine, a computer technical support specialist whose interests include camping and fantasy fiction gaming.

Tremaine writes, “A Time for Change is the second book in a series of five that take you to the world of Ethar. The Rise of a King, the first book introduces us to this new world with adventure, magic, war and even romance. With A Time for Change we have new deities guiding a world in conflict as the adventure continues. In A Touch of Earth, ShadowDancer a deity in Ethar visits her father’s world unaware of how she impacts things. Savage Continent introduces Lyamy in an unforgiving jungle where a thought can make the difference of survival. This leads to the final book in the series: A Journey where she is summoned to serve an Ancient, one of the deities of the world.”

Tremaine’s new novel, published by Book Vine Press, is the second of a five-book series that will transport readers to the land of Ethar. As the quest progresses, a tome with new deities will guide a planet in turmoil.

Through this book, the author hopes that readers will have fun reading this novel as it unfolds a story that will leave them with excitement.

About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

BVP
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

DeWitt C. Tremaine’s “A Time for Change” is a compelling novel that takes the readers away from worries of reality

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.