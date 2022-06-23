Six Stories for Children
Lovingly illustrated stories that parents can read with their kidsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s books are, at their very core, whimsical adventures designed to show the young ones values that they can carry throughout their lives. Marilyn Wassmann’s What the Wind Blew In is a good example of this. This collection of short stories told in vibrant images and refreshing couplets imparts six very important morals that children—and adults! —can learn from.
What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children is a labor of love straight from the imaginative mind of Mrs. Wassmann. She created these stories with the goal of encapsulating the sound of each couplet written within the pages visually. She does this masterfully, as evidenced by the beautiful, vibrant illustrations found on every leaf.
Each tale brings to life a plethora of colorful characters, and with each one, a valuable life lesson. Children will learn about the value of sharing from an imp who learns more about being thoughtful in “Tiptoe Through the Toadstools.” They will also learn about the importance of thought before action in “Ballad of the Birdhouse.” There’s also the heartwarming story of an animal rescuing people from disasters in “Tale of a Tigger,” which shows that help can come from even the most unexpected of places. And “Why Cry Butterfly?” will introduce your children to the concept of time healing all wounds.
Mrs. Wassmann is a poet and illustrator who has worked for the Library of Congress prior to her retirement. She has also contributed quite a few illustrations to the Greenbelt Writers Group’s publications. This is her first book, following Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits which she co-published with her husband in 2016.
If you wish to know more about her, or if you would like to purchase a copy of What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children, please visit the author’s website. You may also purchase her books on Amazon.
