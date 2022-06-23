Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Decision Weakening Gun Safety Laws

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen:

“It is egregious that in the weeks after multiple horrific mass shootings in the United States, the Supreme Court has chosen to make it easier for Americans to carry a gun. Today’s Supreme Court ruling is yet another reason why Congress must enact comprehensive background check laws like those passed by the House last year as well as the Protecting Our Kids Act and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act we approved this month. While the Senate’s bipartisan gun-safety legislation would be an important step forward, it will not be enough on its own. As the Court moves to weaken gun-safety laws, we must meet that challenge by strengthening our laws wherever we can. That’s why the House will move swiftly to act on the Senate’s compromise legislation when it is ready, but we will not allow that to be the only action Congress takes. Our communities and families are demanding action. The House will move swiftly to act on the Senate’s compromise legislation when it is ready, and we ought to continue to pursue further steps once that occurs. I am deeply concerned about how this ruling will affect Maryland and other states that already have strong gun-safety laws."