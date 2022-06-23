Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,462 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Decision Weakening Gun Safety Laws

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen:

“It is egregious that in the weeks after multiple horrific mass shootings in the United States, the Supreme Court has chosen to make it easier for Americans to carry a gun. Today’s Supreme Court ruling is yet another reason why Congress must enact comprehensive background check laws like those passed by the House last year as well as the Protecting Our Kids Act and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act we approved this month.  While the Senate’s bipartisan gun-safety legislation would be an important step forward, it will not be enough on its own. As the Court moves to weaken gun-safety laws, we must meet that challenge by strengthening our laws wherever we can.  That’s why the House will move swiftly to act on the Senate’s compromise legislation when it is ready, but we will not allow that to be the only action Congress takes.  Our communities and families are demanding action.  The House will move swiftly to act on the Senate’s compromise legislation when it is ready, and we ought to continue to pursue further steps once that occurs.  I am deeply concerned about how this ruling will affect Maryland and other states that already have strong gun-safety laws."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Decision Weakening Gun Safety Laws

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.