Aarna Networks Joins CNCF, Commits to Cloud Native Future
Aarna joins CNCF to build a cloud native future on the digital edge.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for edge computing and 5G applications to enterprise customers and communications services providers, has officially joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), positioning the company and its products for a cloud native future on the digital edge.
Aarna is strategically aligned with the CNCF ecosystem and believes that cloud native principles and technologies are critical to moving to next generation cloud and edge infrastructure. Aarna leverages projects such as Fluentd, Istio, Jaeger, Keycloak, Open Policy Agent, Operator Framework, Kubernetes, and Prometheus in its products, including AMCOP – an open source, cloud native application for orchestration, lifecycle management, and real-time policy driven closed loop automation.
“Cloud native methodologies and applications are mandatory to achieve true network transformation and realize the full potential of edge computing and 5G,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks. “We strongly endorse the work of CNCF and are eager to participate and contribute to the cloud native community.”
Aarna Networks bases its products on open source projects and recently launched the industry’s first open source O-RAN Service Management and Orchestration (O-RAN SMO) as a service in the Azure Marketplace. Aarna brings many years of open source experience with projects under the Linux Foundation Networking (e.g. EMCO and ONAP), and LF Edge (e.g. Akraino) umbrellas and plays a leading role in the 5G Super Blueprint initiative.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of edge computing applications and 5G network services. Edge and 5G will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
