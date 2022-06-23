Senate Bill 1161 Printer's Number 1813
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - An Act amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, further providing for definitions; and abrogating a regulation.
