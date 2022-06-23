Senate Bill 485 Printer's Number 1811

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - An Act amending the act of October 10, 1975 (P.L.383, No.110), known as the Physical Therapy Practice Act, further providing for definitions, for training and license required and exceptions, for qualifications for license, examinations, failure of examinations, licensure without examination, issuing of license, foreign applicants for licensure, temporary license and perjury and for physical therapist assistant, education and examination, scope of duties and certification.