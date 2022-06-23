House Bill 385 Printer's Number 3034
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for classes of income; and making a related repeal.
