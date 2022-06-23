Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration – New Los Angeles Location with Expanded Medical Facilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, founded by Dr. Parsa Mohebi, announces the opening of their new Los Angeles area location. Both new and returning patients are invited to visit their new office at 5425 Farralone Ave.; Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
When asked about the new location for his medical office, Dr. Mohebi said, “The opening of the new medical office is directly related to the growth of our medical practice. The number of patients contacting us about hair transplants and then scheduling their treatment has increased over the past several years. Our new, expanded medical facilities allows us to help more patients than ever before gain the hairline of their dreams.”
According to Dr. Mohebi, “Our new medical facility, led by me and Dr. Michael Pan, features the most up-to-date medical equipment and surgical facilities along with an expanded office area designed for the maximum comfort of both our patients and their guests.”
Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration treats male and female patients of all ages who are experiencing hair loss. Some of the most popular hair transplant techniques performed by Dr. Mohebi and his team include Follicular Unit Extraction, Celebrity Hair Transplant™, Power Hairline® and Beard to Scalp Hair Transplant. Each of these hair restoration treatments rejuvenate the appearance of the hairline and provide patients with a natural, thicker look to the hair.
Dr. Mohebi shared his excitement about treating patients in his new location. “My goal has always been to get to know my patients and learn more about the reasons they want a hair transplant as well as their desired final results. The ability to treat our patients in such an advanced medical facility is exciting and I look forward to helping them achieve a fuller look to their hairline that lasts a lifetime.”
Patients from Los Angeles, and all across the country, can contact the new location of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration at 818-788-8363.
For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Parsa Mohebi, contact:
Mark Anthony
Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration
+1 818-599-3276
