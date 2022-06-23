Cancer Hope Network partners with Cancer & Careers for National Conference on Work and Cancer

The annual event addresses employment challenges and complexities faced by cancer patients, caregivers and survivors.

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Hope Network is pleased to partner with Cancer and Careers for their 12th Annual Conference on Work and Cancer. The event is being held virtually on Friday, June 23, 2022.

This FREE virtual event will explore the complexities working people face as they try to balance their career treatment and recovery with employment. Topics will include job search, legal issues, working during treatment, managing stress and more. CEUs/PDCs will be offered for nurses, social workers and HR professionals.

“For nearly a quarter century, Cancer and Careers has been empowering cancer patients to thrive in their workplaces,” said CHN Director of External Affairs Sarah Miretti Cassidy. “The National Conference on Work and Cancer is a day of learning and inspiration. We’re proud to continue our support of their vital work as a Community Partner for this year’s conference.”

For more details or to register, please visit http://www.cancerandcareers.org/conference

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers, founded in 2001, is a national nonprofit that empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace, by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. The organization reaches more than 500,000 individuals per year online, in print and in person. Its free services include a comprehensive website and library of publications in English and Spanish; legal and insurance information; career coaching; resume review; financial and technology grants; and events for people with cancer and their healthcare providers, coworkers and employers. For access to all of Cancer and Careers’ free national services, please visit www.cancerandcareers.org.

ABOUT CANCER HOPE NETWORK

Cancer Hope Network provides free and confidential 1-1 peer support for cancer patients and their loved ones. Our 400+ survivor and caregiver volunteers provide support from (pre)diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship – including bereavement, when necessary.

Support Volunteers have faced more than 80 types of cancer. (More than 98% of the cancers that will be diagnosed this year.) They speak 15 languages, are located across the country, and are prepared to offer hope and guidance through a wide variety of challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis.

All volunteer and client matches are overseen and supported from beginning to end by a team of healthcare and social work professionals.

