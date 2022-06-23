Blockchain + Cybersecurity = A transparent method for securing data in a protected ecosystem

28 Research disruptive journey aims to integrate blockchain technology to ReThink the cybersecurity industry.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 28 Research, Inc., a Stəm company, is developing a transformative infrastructure using blockchain technology to reimagine cybersecurity for future generations; today, it has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent Office (USPTO).

The patent application describes how blockchain significantly enhances the protocols and security of the current cybersecurity industry. Blockchain technology generates a data frame with inherent security properties. It relies on cryptography, decentralization, and consensus to ensure the integrity of transactions. The decentralized nature of blockchain, according to 28 Research, makes it the ideal technology for cybersecurity. The ledger technology has countless applications, including health and financial data sharing, anti-money laundering surveillance, and encrypted messaging platforms.

Furthermore, a blockchain-transparent ledger allows password-free access. 28 Research technology will eliminate passwords and replace them with biometrics technology, including face recognition, retina scans, and fingerprints.

The decentralization nature assures that each block maintains only a small portion of a much larger part of unknown data, reducing hackable data to nonexistent. Further, the cybersecurity sector can stand to gain from the distinctive features of blockchain, which provide a virtually impenetrable wall between hackers and data.

Brandy Williams, Co-Founder of 28 Research:

"Today, we live in the present while attempting to bridge the gap between the future and our current security issues."

About 28 Research

The 28 Research journey begins as an innovative STəM company that disrupts the status quo. Our genesis encompasses scientific advancement that affects the present state of humanity to simplify future efforts. From an interdisciplinary perspective, sophisticated disciplines of applied social and formal sciences empower us to investigate and build innovative technology in blockchain, cybersecurity, healthcare, big data (AI & Machine Learning), cloud computing, and comprehensive research. The innovation at 28 Research connects us to our destiny and fuels our future prosperity. As technology evolves, it has the potential to impact our society's educational infrastructure environment and allow humanity to thrive. In theory, technology is conceivably the largest socio-economic influencer on global cultures.

