Phoenix Arizona SaleSumo Is the Inflation Fighter For Home Improvement Items And Hardware In Phoenix Arizona

SaleSumo Is the Largest Liquidation Warehouse In America....and it's right here in Phoenix!”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaleSumo’s gigantic 125,000-square-foot warehouse in Phoenix Arizona, isn’t filled up with typical merchandise. Instead, the warehouse is stacked with returns from some of the biggest box stores in the world, all in the process of being liquidated to the public for giant savings. SaleSumo has become one of America’s Largest Liquidation Warehouses in America as nobody like paying retail.
Savvy Shoppers are coming in to SaleSumo in droves, and they’re buying up all this product in bulk. In today’s age of hyper Inflation, nobody wants to pay retail, so this is a great way for consumers to save a huge amount of money on all their home improvement and hardware needs, At SaleSumo, the prices are so low they cannot be advertised. There’s a reason why everyone is talking about SaleSumo throughout Arizona and neighboring states. The company brings in new truckloads of high-quality merchandise every week and sell them off at 30%-80% off retail price. At SaleSumo, customers say if you see something you need, grab it fast. It probably will be gone in an hour or two. Based on an ordinary visit to the giant warehouse, a lot of people are spreading the word about the giant savings.
SaleSumo is the liquidation leader in selling new, reconditioned, and certified home improvement items. At SaleSumo, customers never have to worry with their iron clad exchange policy. If their customers don’t love the item, SaleSumo offers an in-store credit or exchange no questions asked with 14 days of purchase. It is this type of unique selling proposition that has led to over 2000 online reviews on Yelp, Facebook, and Google, with an average of 4.5 out of 5. SaleSumo sells its incredible inventory on a first come first serve basis. Due to the incredible word of mouth regarding SaleSumo, everything sells super-fast, and their inventory gets updated almost daily, and many people are now shopping there many times a week.
The liquidation market has more than doubled since 2008, reaching a whopping $644 billion in 2020, according to data from Colorado State University. In 2021, a record 16.6% of all merchandise sold was returned, up from 10.6% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. For online purchases, the average rate of return was even higher, at 20.8%, up from 18% in 2020. Processing a return can cost retailers up to 66% of an item’s original price, according to returns solution company Optoro. It is for this reason, that SaleSumo has become the largest Liquidation Warehouse in America. SaleSumo brings in giant truckloads all the time. They are one of the largest buyers of new and reconditioned tools and home improvement items anywhere in the United States, and their flagship store is right here in Phoenix. SaleSumo has a simple philosophy: They do volume and they take care of their customers.
SaleSumo is also very happy to be doing their part to help the environment. Buying a returned producer from SaleSumo saves the carbon footprint, and when companies throw away merchandise, there is also a big environmental cost. Returns that aren’t liquidated by SaleSumo are often destroyed by being incinerated or sent to landfills. Optoro estimates U.S. returns generate an estimated 16 million metric tons of carbon emissions and create up to 5.8 billion pounds of landfill waste each year. Sustainable shopping options are a growing priority for younger shoppers and that’s why SaleSumo has tens of thousands of satisfied customers throughout Arizona, not to mention the shoppers that drive in from California, Texas, New Mexico and elsewhere. SaleSumo is open 7 Days a week to keep up with the consumer demand for their heavily discounted items. SaleSumo is easy to find in Phoenix as they are conveniency located at 48Th Avenue and Van Buren. Just look for the giant 48 foot billboard above the massive liquidation warehouse.
