More Cariboo communities connected to high-speed internet

CANADA, June 23 - More than 1,200 households in 15 communities, including four First Nations communities, have access to high-speed internet services in the Cariboo, thanks to the installation of new fibre to the home.

“Connectivity is a key economic and social driver for communities, and we’re committed to working with Indigenous communities, service providers and other government partners to make it happen,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “These investments provide communities with better opportunities to learn, do business, access services and stay connected.”

Last-mile fibre to the home has been installed for the following communities:

Fox Mountain

Riske Creek

Springhouse

St. Joseph Mission

93 Mile

Roe Lake

Hanceville

Big Creek

Nimpo Lake

McLeese Lake

Soda Creek

First Nations communities include:

Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation’s Canoe Creek 2

Tŝideldel First Nation’s Michel Gardens 36

Ulkatcho First Nation’s Towdystan Lake 3, and Fishtrap 9

The new infrastructure will provide access to gigabit-enabled high-speed internet-enabling broadband internet speeds surpassing 50 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads, and 10 Mbps for uploads.

“We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of British Columbia has access to reliable high-speed Internet,” said Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development. “The Government of Canada is proud to partner with British Columbia to connect households in the Cariboo Regional District. We will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030.”

The Province invested up to $5.5 million through the Connecting British Columbia program, administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. This investment was part of the total cost of the project of approximately $13.85 million. The project also received matching funding from the federal Universal Broadband Fund of up to $5.5 million, while internet service provider Telus Communications Inc. contributed up to $2.85 million.

“Reliable, high-speed internet helps people access the tools they need to succeed, and helps our rural and remote communities thrive,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development. “Whether it’s real-time virtual support for health care, remote educational opportunities, remote work or anything in between, connectivity investments are critical to helping our rural communities live up to their enormous potential.”

The Province’s investment is part of the StrongerBC initiative under B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan to build our economy with an eye toward inclusive growth for our communities.

Quotes:

Tony Geheran, executive vice-president and chief operations officer, Telus –

"Telus is committed to ensuring everyone can thrive in our digital world, no matter where they live. As part of our ongoing investments to connect more people, and our partnerships with Indigenous governments and communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin region, we are proud to have worked alongside the government to connect over 1,200 premises to our PureFibre network, equipping residents and businesses with the unmatched internet capacity and symmetrical speeds they need.”

Margo Wagner, chair, Cariboo Regional District, and chair, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“On behalf of the board of directors for the Cariboo Regional District, we would like to thank the Ministry of Citizens’ Services for the realization of this connectivity project in the CRD. The residents and businesses in these areas will be better served in relation to safety, and enhanced community services for quality of life and for future initiatives.”

Kukpi7 Hillary Adam, Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation –

“The introduction of the Telus fibre-optic cable to our homes and offices offered a more affordable option for services and has allowed for bundling of telephone/Wi-Fi/TV services for community members. The difference in the speed and capacity of the Wi-Fi services has had a tremendously positive impact for our members.”

Nicole Setah, Tŝideldel councillor and chief administrative officer –

“Tŝideldel First Nation commends Telus’s PureFibre Project for providing high-speed internet that improves and enhances the daily lives of our community members.”

