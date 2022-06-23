Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,449 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Reappoints David Rausch to Lead Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | 11:52am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), effective July 1. Director Rausch’s term will expire June 30, 2028.

“David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe,” said Lee. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will continue to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity.”

Director Rausch has served as Director of the TBI since 2018. Rausch is a U. S. Army veteran with more than three decades of law enforcement experience, including 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department. His career with the Knoxville Police Department includes service on the SWAT Team and seven years as the Chief of Police. Rausch earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Science in Justice Administration from the University of Louisville.

###

 

You just read:

Gov. Lee Reappoints David Rausch to Lead Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.