New web app to save athletes' lives

Lasso Safe logo

Empowering sport culture safety

Sand Mountain's safe sports dashboard for athlete safety and abuse reports

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is among the first to adopt Competition Development Council as a means of serving their community, asserting their public commitment to advanced safety.

Lasso Safe learns safe sport cultures and unites for triumph

Lasso Safe is very timely and ahead of the curve on current issues.”
— Luke Bodensteiner, Lasso Safe, Utah Olympic Legacy
NAPLES, FL, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lasso Safe today announced the Competition Development Council, a new web app for accrediting, advancing and promoting safe communities in sports and e-sports.

From closures of key training centers, to imprisonment of notable coaches, doctors and CEOs to, most recently, a lawsuit over $1B filed against the FBI, athletes are using their strength to penalize abuse in sport. However, little to no solutions have proven a reliable safeguard to scale of the problem.

Competition Development Council unites the voices in sport and empowers all members – state/regional tourism leaders, sports industry principals, athletes and participants.

“Lasso Safe is very timely,” says Luke Bodensteiner, board member at Lasso Safe and Chief of Sport Development at Utah Olympic Legacy, “and ahead of the curve on current issues.”

Features and benefits of Competition Development Council include.

• Competition Development Council is the expression of twelve years of research. As of July 2022, there are more than 350 sport communities researched, across 32 countries and territories, and more than 450 professional contributors from companies including The Coca-Cola Company, SportsEvent Media Group, Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater with Sport Facility Companies and Fleming Tech Camps.

• Independent verification - Competition Development Council reviews and monitors accredited sport communities’ internal safety practices to promote safety through accountability and transparency.

• Competition Development Council’s knowledge engineering technology recognizes abusive processes to scale of the industry’s 40-60M participants and uses the mass data to evolve hand-in-hand.

• Accredited communities attain foresight in preventative practices and inspire better cultural standards.


Competition Development Council will be available starting July 28, with limited features for sports centers starting at $500/month and annual state/regional accreditation starting at $25,000. For more information on Competition Development Council, visit Lasso Safe.

About Lasso Safe:
Lasso Safe is the living standard for forward thinking, safe sport cultures and is innovative in its combined quantifying and incentivization approach, as well as its inclusion of state, regional and private sectors.

Now in the second decade of their existence, Lasso Safe has set in place the structure to help the sports industry get where they need to go. And now is the time for all sports communities to fully move towards the leading, performance-based certification and monitoring model they developed as Competition Development Council.

Get certified: https://lassosafe.com/get-certified/
Note from 6x national figure skating champion, Luis Hernandez

