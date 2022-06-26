QuantumEconomics teams up with LitBit to take project incubation to the next level
Finding and supporting blockchain gems has just gotten a lot easier
we’re always hearing from extremely promising start-ups, talented entrepreneurs and all kinds of investors. This partnership allows us to help everyone in a more efficient and structured manner. ”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Economics, a research & analysis company helping people navigate the economic landscape, is teaming up with LitBit Finance on the incubation and acceleration of hidden gems in the blockchain industry.
— Mati Greenspan - Quantum Economics founder and CEO
By pooling together the knowledge, the experience, and the unique angle from which both companies approach the blockchain world, Quantum Economics and LitBit Finance will be able to discover even more crypto projects with the most potential for success and assist them to reach their goals.
The two companies will work together with select blockchain startups on their incubation and acceleration, with a particular focus on aspects of project life such as tokenomics, marketing, public relations, product development, funding and community management.
Quantum Economics is a team of highly experienced financial analysts, advisors, and administrators, dedicated to helping people navigate today’s economic landscape. With on-demand financial analysis, strategic advisory services, as well as money management services, Quantum Economics’ goal is to increase the financial literacy of every man, woman, and child, and help them explore the wonderful world of investments.
Its founder and CEO, Mati Greenspan, is an investment specialist involved in financial markets his entire life. He’s been paper-trading since the tender age of 13 and is a licensed portfolio manager in the European Union. He has also co-authored the book The Complete Guide to Fintech Investing.
“Historically, investing has always been a very exclusive activity especially when it comes to, up and coming technologies. Major investors have always enjoyed a head start against retail,but blockchain and tokenization changes all of that,” says Greenspan. “At Quantum Economics we’re always hearing from extremely promising start-ups, talented entrepreneurs and all kinds of investors. This partnership allows us to help everyone in a more efficient and structured manner.”
LitBit Finance wants to separate the wheat from the chaff in what’s an increasingly saturated crypto industry. To do that, the team is building a decentralized initial dex offering platform and incubation services on the Cronos Network that exemplifies security and anti-whale system mechanics to protect investors and therefore ensure project stability throughout its lifecycle.
One of the company’s main goals is to provide access for every investor in the blockchain space, no matter the experience, with high-quality, curated projects backed by passionate and hardworking professionals keen on delivering on their promises.
Currently, new blockchain-based projects lack the guarantee of quality and accountability, while large investors abuse their privilege and often unfairly seize control of tiered systems and investment opportunities.
With an extensive vetting process, whose sole purpose is to protect the users, LitBit Finance verifies personal and business documentation, ensuring accountability.
Project owners are offered first-class project incubation, maximizing exposure, growth, and longevity. Besides incubation and acceleration, LitBit also offers an NFT Marketplace, a lottery system, yield farming, an autonomous minting lab, token vault, liquidity locker, and a payment protocol.
“With the demise of major crypto players such as the Terra/Luna ecosystem, Three Arrows Capital, and possibly Celsius, doing thorough due diligence on blockchain projects has never been more important. What’s more, the fact that bitcoin’s market cap went from $1.15TN just in October last year, to under $400BN today just goes to show how important it is to know how to spot trends and protect capital,” commented Tino Skelin, LitBit Founder and CFO.
“We are excited to be partnering with such a strong team and confident that our synergy has a lot to bring to the crypto table.”
