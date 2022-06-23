Sentry Enterprises Announces FIDO2 Certification
SentryCard, a decentralized biometric platform providing absolute trust, has successfully completed FIDO2 certification.
Sentry... ‘cracked the code’ necessary to bring to market a corporate-issued, privacy-centric, user-controlled biometric identity solution that operates at the edge.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentry Enterprises is pleased to announce that SentryCard, a decentralized biometric platform providing absolute trust, has successfully completed FIDO2 certification.
— Mark Bennett
The FIDO Alliance’s FIDO2 specifications enable users to leverage common devices to easily authenticate to online services in both mobile and desktop environments.
The FIDO Alliance is an open industry association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. The FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.
The FIDO Alliance identifies three core directives that are central to the standard: ease of use; privacy & security; and standardization. Current authentication models that rely on non-standard protocols, passwords, physical ID cards, smartphones, fobs, pins, and many existing biometric solutions are vulnerable to theft, hacks, and spoofing. SentryCard’s FIDO2-enabled platform is reshaping the security landscape by providing a standardized identity solution that is private, secure, and easy to adopt by the enterprise.
The SentryCard is a decentralized biometric platform that provides absolute proof-of-identity and eliminates the reliance on unsecured solutions, including smartphones, FOBs, tokens, passwords, and pins. As a converged physical and logical access control solution, the SentryCard serves double duty allowing organizations to efficiently adopt FIDO2 passwordless authentication at the computer while also supporting physical access control at the door. Compatible with virtually all existing physical access control systems, enterprises avoid the need to replace any existing IT, OT, or physical access infrastructure.
“Sentry’s patented technology and proprietary electronics, ‘cracked the code’ necessary to bring to market a corporate-issued, privacy-centric, user-controlled biometric identity solution that operates at the edge,” commented Mark Bennett, CEO of Sentry Enterprises. “Sentry’s platform and capabilities reimagines what proof-of-identity and trust means across virtually every sector and industry, including security, payment, and the crypto-currency markets,” continued Mr. Bennett.
Sentry Enterprises holds several revolutionary patents that are helping to advance identification and authentication services. Sentry’s TrustedBond™ and RFID cloaking technology enables the creation of universally secured multi-application solutions. In addition, ThinTech™, or ultra-thin microelectronic encapsulation, allows for the construction of highly durable, aesthetically beautiful, complex microelectronic devices.
“SentryCard is transforming what Identity means across both the physical and digital world. Our cutting-edge technology enables organizations to reimagine identity, to build new levels of absolute trust in their products, services, and capabilities.”, said Mr. Bennett.
About Sentry Enterprises
Sentry Enterprises offers solutions that reimagine what identity and trust mean across both the physical and digital world. Driving a new paradigm of privacy and user-control biometric security, Sentry Enterprises converged security platform enables customers to move away from the reliance on today’s vulnerable forms of identification and trust. SentryCard provides an immediate ROI while increasing security, mitigating risk, and reducing complexity. For more information, navigate to https://sentryenterprises.com/.
In an era of zero trust, Sentry provides ABSOLUTE Trust!
janet fenner
DefinedMarketing
+1 201-406-9844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn