Statement from Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen

The decision today in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is bad constitutional law and even worse for public safety. At a time when we are experiencing a nationwide epidemic of gun violence and all-too frequent reports of deadly mass shootings, this dangerous decision makes it harder to combat the proliferation of deadly weapons in our communities and in our public spaces. Plain and simple, the majority’s decision disregards centuries of practice and recklessly enables violence.

New Jersey will continue to take all available steps to protect our residents from gun violence. Although the majority’s ruling impacts our century-old justifiable need requirement for carrying firearms, it does not change any other aspect of New Jersey’s public carry law. To be clear: Carrying a handgun without a permit is still illegal in this state, and all other requirements for obtaining a carry permit still apply.

As New Jersey’s chief law enforcement officer, I want to make clear that my commitment to public safety has never been stronger. My office is working with law enforcement leaders statewide to protect and ensure the safety of all of our residents, and we will continue to enforce our strict, commonsense gun laws that have become a model for states seeking to address the epidemic of gun violence.

###