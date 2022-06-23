GLAX LLC Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Tumor Targeted Therapy for Cancer - Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava
GLAX LLC, a biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for cancer and neurodegenerative disorders announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent on SATB2 inhibitor. This is a key achievement to the Company’s growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio using novel therapeutics in targeted therapies of various human diseases.
Gene expression is tightly controlled by epigenetic regulators and transcription factors. One such factor is SATB2 (special AT-rich binding protein-2) which influences gene expression by regulating chromatin architecture and by acting as a transcriptional co-factor. Furthermore, the expression of SATB2 has been associated with craniofacial patterning and osteoblast differentiation, as well as development of cortical neurons.
SATB2 expression varies in human tissues where it is highly expressed in stem and progenitor cells. SATB2 is differentially expressed in various cancers where it plays a significant role in cancer initiation, progression, and metastasis. SATB2 regulates the expression of genes necessary for cell division, cell cycle, cell proliferation, pluripotency, and self-renewal of stem cells. It can also participate in DNA replication. Higher expression of SATB2 gene has been reported in cancers than normal counterparts. Since SATB2 is highly expressed in most tumors, it can be used as a diagnostic biomarker for cancer, and its targeted inhibition can be useful for the treatment and prevention of various cancers.
SATB2 functions as a tumor promoter by enhancing the expression of c-Myc, KLF4, Oct4, Sox2 and Nanog. SATB2 regulates stemness which provides a link between tumor antigenicity, immune suppression, and intratumoral heterogeneity. Dr. Srivastava’s group demonstrated that SATB2 can regulate stemness, malignant transformation, and epithelial mesenchymal transition, and can be used as a biomarker for certain cancers.
Dr. Rakesh Srivastava (Ph.D., MBA) is the President and CEO of GLAX LLC. He has more than 30 years of experience in the field of drug development, immunology, therapeutics, nutrition, obesity, diabetes, and cancer. In addition, he specializes in management, finance, investment, human resources, and strategy. According to Google Scholar, his publications have been cited more than 27,000 times with an h-index of 81, making him as an exceptional scientist and entrepreneur.
Dr. Srivastava, says that SATB2 inhibitor can be used to eliminate cancer stem cells which are responsible for cancer initiation, progression, metastasis, drug resistance, and cancer relapse. The SATB2 inhibitor will inhibit tumor growth by suppressing oncogenic pathways including Wnt/TCF-LEF, Shh, Notch, and Nanog. Thus, the discovery of SATB2 inhibitor is a significant finding for the treatment and prevention of cancers. SATB2 inhibitors could be used to reduce cancer growth, increase radio-sensitivity, and increase the beneficial effect of chemotherapy.
Contact Dr. Rakesh Srivastava
GLAX Health LLC
Email: contact@glaxhealth.com
Rakesh Srivastava
