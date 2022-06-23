Submit Release
Scientific Study Confirms Generation Z Different from Previous Generations

Six Intrinsic Motives Differentiate GenZers

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS Publishing Corporation released the results of a multi-year study of what motivates us. Based on global data from 135,000+ individuals who completed the Reiss Motivation Profile® (RMP), adolescents and young adults aged 12 - 24 were found to differ significantly from older adults on six intrinsic motives. Compared to Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials, GenZers are much more concerned with food, saving money, personal safety, and seeking revenge/competing to win at all costs. They also are much less focused on intellectual pursuits and family life. These findings have implications for the workplace, schools, and athletic teams — in short, for any organization that includes members of Generation Z.

William Aflleje, the lead statistician on the study, shared additional findings:

• More than 12,000 GenZers were tested from such diverse countries as Curacao, Finland, Singapore, and the United States.
• The six intrinsic motives differentiating Generation Z from previous generations were the same for females and males.
• No significant differences in intrinsic motives were identified between Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials.

The study investigated two possible reasons for the findings: (1) Were the differences in individuals from Generation Z the result of their having taken the test at young ages, and (2) did the global pandemic have an unusually severe impact on GenZers due to their limited life experiences? The data did not support either of these possible explanations. The scores of Millennials who completed the RMP when they were young were different from those of GenZers, and members of Generation Z scored similarly whether they completed the assessment before or during the pandemic.

About the Reiss Motivation Profile®: The RMP is the only comprehensive, standardized measure of an individual’s intrinsic motives. The test assesses 16 life motives that determine our core values, influence the development of personality traits, and drive our behavior. The RMP was empirically developed by Professor Steven Reiss, is published in numerous scientific journals, and has been validated by independent researchers.

