MERIDIAN BARRIERS PREVENT POSSIBLE “SERIOUS INJURY” AT MOUNTAIN GAMES

Drunk driver progress averted by Archer 1200 Barriers

OUTSTANDING POLICE PLANNING ENSURED ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER KEPT AWAY FROM CROWDS

We are fortunate to have a professional team that has a great deal of experience planning for the safety and security of major events and any public safety issues that may arise.” — Justin Liffick, Vail Police Commander

VAIL, CO, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What was described as a potential “serious, perhaps deadly” incident was averted on the weekend of the GoPro Games in Vail, Colorado after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a vehicle and then drove off towards an area full of pedestrians. His path was blocked by a set of barriers from Meridian Rapid Defense Group, which were purchased by Vail PD last December to mitigate this exact type of incident.

The driver, who was held by bystanders until police arrived, came up against a number of the mobile Archer 1200 Barriers and could go no further. Police said the 51-year-old man appeared to be highly intoxicated and was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

“I believe without the barriers, it’s possible that someone could have been seriously injured or killed in this incident,” said Sgt. David Dempsey, the supervisor on-duty at the time of the incident.

Eric Alms, Meridian’s President, explained that this is an issue that cities worldwide are now confronted with. “Whether it’s a terrorist attack, an accident, or in this case an alleged drunk driver it is so important that areas where pedestrians gather in groups, whether large or small, must be protected,” he said.

Meridian worked with the Town of Vail Police Department to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan for the GoPro event and the days surrounding it.

Vail Police Commander, Justin Liffick said, “We are fortunate to have a professional team that has a great deal of experience planning for the safety and security of major events and any public safety issues that may arise.”

“This incident is an example of the types of threats that we plan for, and why we have to take precautions sometimes that may seemingly inconvenience some of our workers and guests,” he said.

The Archer 1200 Barrier is made of 700 lbs of American made steel and more often these days takes the place of the unsightly long concrete or water barriers which have been used in the past.

“An added attraction for any authority using our barriers is the fact that the Archer 1200’s are crash tested and SAFETY Act certified,” said Mr. Alms. “What the SAFETY Act approval means for these cities and towns or companies using the Archer 1200’s, is that they get full liability protection from the Federal Government, in the case of an act of terrorism, domestic or foreign.”

The Vail Police Department purchased the anti-vehicle barriers from Meridian Rapid Defense Group following an increase in vehicle borne threats such as the recent tragedy involving a Christmas Parade in Wisconsin and terrorist attacks using vehicles into crowds worldwide.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com