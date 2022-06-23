Sen. Muth Announces $500K RACP Grant for Collegeville Main Street Revitalization

ROYERSFORD − June 23, 2022 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that Collegeville Borough in Montgomery County received a $500,000 grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to revitalize the 400 block of Main Street.

The grant was part of a $10 million investment in 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects across the Commonwealth.

“The $500,000 RACP grant is great news for Collegeville Borough and for our community as the revitalization of Main Street will lead to a more vibrant commercial and residential district for Borough residents and Ursinus students alike,” Muth said. “State investments like this into our communities are so important to economic growth, recreational opportunities, and new job growth.”

Collegeville Borough will use the RACP grant to revitalize the 400 block of East Main Street (Ridge Pike) in the Borough. The project will also include the relocation and renovation of Borough Hall and making improvements to Clamer Hall to transform it into an event space.

RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and community development improvement projects. The program requires a dollar-for-dollar match in non-state funding in the project and all project related expenses must be incurred and satisfied in advance of approved reimbursements from the state.