Introducing Lords of The Lands: A Futuristic Metaverse Space for NFT Rentals
Lords of The Lands (LOL) is a utility-driven metaverse project, earning its holders monthly rentals.
Overview
Lords of The Lands (LOL) is a utility-driven metaverse project, futuristic new age medieval world ruled by its neo billionaires known as Lords. Built on the Ethereum network, the LOL metaverse can be accessed through iOS, Android, Web and other virtual reality applications.
The project aims to become the future of gaming, entertainment and ecommerce while generating passive-income for its holders.
LOL is bringing its first presale collection of 255 Lords and 300 Lands. The project has already started the registration for the Allowlist to book its whitelisting spot through the Premint website (premint.xyz/LOL).
Key Features
Lands NFTs
The LOL land NFTs are non-transferrable fungible virtual assets built on the Ethereum smart contracts. Land NFT holders can monetize these digital lands and earn monthly rentals. These rentals can be claimed at 1 p.m. UTC on the day 1 of each month. You can purchase these lands with the Ethereum token and create your own virtual world with pre-built/custom templates in the Lords of the Lands Metaverse.
Types of Lands on the LOL metaverse:
-Prime Land NFTs – a total of 27 plots are available in Presale at 0.8 ETH each and the main-sale price for the same is 1 ETH.
-Platinum Land NFTs – 92 plots are available in Presale for 0.4 ETH each and the main-sale price for the land is 0.6 ETH.
-Lands NFTs – 181 total plots available in Presale for 0.2 ETH and the main-sale price is 0.3 ETH.
Apart from that, every Land NFT comes with hidden treasure chests depending on the “rarity” of the land. The hidden treasure chests can be of platinum, gold and silver. The treasure chests contain rare LOL NFTs such as Vaults, Lords, accessories, e-gaming passes, etc., depending on the land’s rarity.
Lords of the Lands organizes NFT gaming tournaments twice a month. They have partnered with the biggest e-gaming platform and will be running these tournaments on games like FreeFire, Minecraft, GTA V, PubG, etc. Participate in these gaming tournaments and win exclusive gaming NFTs, crypto and much more. Only LOL e-gaming NFT pass-holders can take part in the LOL gaming tournaments. At present, there are only 2000 passes. So, hurry and grab your NFT tournament pass. Make sure to follow their Twitter (https://twitter.com/LordsOfTheLands) to stay updated.
Lords NFTs
The Lords are the virtual avatars and richest billionaires from the medieval era who are dressed as the neo age meta landlords. The Lords have unique attributes or rarities like rental boosts, superpowers, clothes, gadgets, and accessories. You can mint these Lord NFTs and earn bonuses that can boost your rental earnings. The boosting power depends on the rarity of the minted Lord. The rentals are boosted on the 1st of every month at 1 p.m. UTC. There are 255 Lords NFTs. These Lords also have the privilege to explore hidden parts of the Lords of the Lands metaverse and win NFTs.
How to earn in the LOL metaverse?
-Own LOL lands and earn monthly rentals
-Earn by taking part in LOL e-gaming tournaments
-Win hidden treasure chests and get NFTs like passes for e-gaming tournaments, rare Land NFTs, and gaming accessories like swords and gadgets, etc.
-Be a part of the Meta Realtor Programme and become a meta estate agent. Earn 10% of your referred land sales as commission
-Showcase your NFTs in the LOL museum; buy and sell NFTs, and take part in NFT auctions.
-Members of the Discord community can win passes for e-gaming tournaments, and rare LOL NFTs by taking part in the LOL’s daily/weekly Discord contests.
LOL Attractions
-Get free and paid access to virtual music festivals featuring renowned artists. Fresh talents also get an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of a wide audience
-Participate in e-gaming tournaments and win sports accessories like gadgets, Lord’s swords, Vaults, etc
-Find out hidden treasure hunts and get NFTs directly transferred to your LOL dashboard
-Enjoy a virtual shopping experience in the Lords of the Lands Metaverse
-Real-life experience of sports in virtual stadiums and a chance to meet sports stars
-Stay updated with their Twitter (https://twitter.com/LordsOfTheLands) channel to discover the attractions of LOL metaverse
Final Thoughts
As per many industry experts, in the list of recently launched metaverse projects, “Lords of the Lands” has major potential to become the “Next Blue-chip”.
To register for the LOL Whitelisting raffle click here( premint.xyz/LOL).
Website: https://www.lordsofthelands.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LordsOfTheLands
Discord: https://discord.gg/hnCf6WJg5f
Premint Registrations: https://www.premint.xyz/LOL
Team LOL
Lords of the Lands
info@lordsofthelands.io
