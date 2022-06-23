FAITH2FELICITY LAUNCHES ‘FEEL-GOOD, DO-GOOD’ FUND-RAISING CAMPAIGN
Crystal Store Hosts A Mad Hatter's Tea Party as Their First Community Fundraising Event at The National Harbor
Our fundraising partnerships is Faith2Felicity's way of supporting and contributing to community organizations that lift spirits and meets the needs of at risk populations through their programs.”OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith2Felicity, a lifestyle and jewelry brand that features crystals and energy healing clearing products kicks off its esteemed non-profit partnership campaign entitled ‘Feel-Good | Do-Good’.
The Feel-Good | Do-Good campaign is a philanthropic program created by Toni Tomlin, Founder/CEO, to support the local community by offering fundraising opportunities to help them increase visibility and raise money their programs. “Giving back is one of our core values and being able to support those who support the community is paramount to us”., says Founder and CEO, Toni Tomlin. “The last few years have been emotionally draining on so many levels for everyone, our Feel-Good | Do-Good Non-Profit Partnerships is our way of supporting the community that provides solutions to uplift spirits and ease some of the challenges that at risk communities face.”
Toni Tomlin, a retired, disabled Navy veteran, launched Faith2Felicity in the e-commerce space during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of feeling the positive impact from crystals and energy healing. After a series of adversities in a relatively short period of time (suffering a bitter divorce, the unexpected a loss of her mother, an accident that nearly killed her son and PTSD from military service) she fell into a state of depression with debilitating anxiety. Once she started working with materials like amethyst, tigers eye and other crystals to make jewelry, she felt positive shifts in her energy that was soothing and therapeutic. She credits this experience with bringing her back from a place of emotional despair. Armed with knowledge of and a testimony about energy healing using stones, she made and sent jewelry to friends and family and shared the story of her journey with others who need a motivational jolt.
In October 2021, Toni Tomlin opened her first retail location “Crystal Café by Faith2Felicity” at the National Harbor, a vibrant Waterfront District in the Washington DC metro area. This beautiful crystal boutique provides customers with hand-crafted jewelry and an array of products designed with positive energy and inspiring messages to ignite and sustain faith, hope and optimism. Customers can also visit their GemBar to hand-select their beads, embellishments and charms to create a custom design on site and participate in one of their "Sip & String" parties.
The Mad Hatter’s Fascinators & Fedora’s Tea Party will be held on Sunday June 26th from 6 - 9 pm at the Crystal Café by Faith2Felicity at the National Harbor, MD. Door prizes, games, sweet treats, crucial conversations and of course a wonderful array of herbal teas to raise money for the Youth EmpowerMe Foundation will be offered. Tickets to the Mad Hatter’s Fascinators & Fedora’s Tea Party are $25 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mad-hatters-tea-party-tickets-355397703097.
Organizations that are interested in participating in the Feel-Good, Do-Good Fund-raising Event Campaign should contact contact Toni Tomlin at toni.tomlin@faith2felicity.com.
About Faith2Felicity:
Faith2Felicity is a lifestyle brand that supports your journey with an array of products designed with positive energy and inspiring messages to ignite and sustain faith, hope and optimism. Our beautiful jewelry and thoughtfully curated products are designed to enhance your self-esteem and your unique needs with a reminder of your intentions of love, success, peace or good health. Faith2Felicity is proud to be a black, woman, disabled-veteran owned small business. Visit www.Faith2Felicity.com.
About the Youth EmpowerMe Foundation:
Youth EmpowerMe Foundation, Inc. is a 501c3 committed to empowering youth and families by providing mentorship, conferences, seminars, resources, and events focusing on social and life skills. YEMF was created to empower parents and youth by allowing them to participate in sessions, activities and events TOGETHER! The Inaugural EmpowerHer EmpowerMe Mother Daughter Virtual Summit launched in June 2020 to meet the social and emotional needs of mothers and daughters during the COVID19 shutdown. The 2nd Annual EmpowerHer EmpowerMe Virtual Summit also took place during the pandemic in March 2021. The foundation has hosted virtual sessions on financial literacy, health and wellness, social emotional development, character building, entrepreneurship, leadership, decision making and family activities and live discussions on domestic violence prevention and personal safety.
Toni Tomlin
Faith2Felicity LLC
+1 301-455-7759
hi@faith2felicity.com