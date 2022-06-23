Hoyer Statement on the 50th Anniversary of Title IX

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the 50th anniversary of the gender equity law Title IX:

“Fifty years ago, Title IX began a revolution in our country for the full inclusion of women and girls in education. By requiring that all federally funded educational institutions guarantee gender equality, Title IX opened the doors for generations of American women and girls to show their ability and their equal determination to reach for success. This has not only brought opportunities for women in their careers; it has helped promote equality in so many other areas of American life as well.



“One of the profound impacts of Title IX has been in sports. Undoubtedly, when Americans girls began to watch women’s teams compete and win in high school, collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports, their eyes opened to new possibilities of what they could do and achieve. In much the same way, the successes and opportunities created for women and girls by Title IX helped change attitudes by men and boys in our country, helping to promote greater equality in the workplace, in the home, in the classroom, in the boardroom, and in public service. Title IX has also helped prepare a generation of American women for service in our Armed Forces who brought honor to our country in its defense.



“As we celebrate the history and impact of Title IX, we do so at a time when women’s rights and equality are under renewed assault. From the denial of reproductive freedom to persistent wage inequality, from the uneven pressures of child care and elder care to the challenge of gender-based violence, women in our country are facing significant challenges that demand action by all Americans and by Congress. That’s why I was proud to help pass major women’s rights and equality legislation in the 117th Congress, including the Women’s Health Protection Act, the Paycheck Fairness Act, a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the Build Back Better Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a resolution affirming ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, and more. Our Democratic House Majority will not rest in the fight for women’s full equality, rights, and justice, and as we celebrate this milestone anniversary for Title IX, we must continue to look ahead to the future and keep moving forward to ensure that every woman and girl in our country can look to her future and see not barriers but only opportunities.”