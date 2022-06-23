Historical Affairs programs in July 2022

(DOVER, Del. — June 23, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring seven special programs during the month of July 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/05/31/hca-programs-july-2022/.

On July 2 and 4, 2022, Old State House historical interpreters, dressed in period clothing, will recite the Declaration of Independence near the spot where the document was first read to the citizens of Dover in 1776.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, July 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022

“Old Dover Independence Day.” July 4th as it was celebrated in the late 1800s. Activities include sack racing, tug ‘o war, lawn games Revolutionary Dover walking tours and more. At 2 p.m., the bell of The Old State House will ring 13 times in honor of the original 13 states, followed immediately by historical interpreters, dressed in period clothing, reciting the Declaration of Independence outside near the spot where the document was first read to the citizens of Dover in 1776. First Saturday in the First State program sponsored by the First State Heritage Park. The Green, Dover. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. 302-739-9194 or mailto:TourFSHP@delaware.gov.

Monday, July 4, 2022

“Let Freedom Ring!” Ceremony featuring keynote speaker and Old State House historic-site interpreter Tom Welch portraying Col. Allen McLane, the Revolutionary War hero from Delaware, at 1:30 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by the pealing of bells across historic New Castle and the nation in commemoration of the birth of American independence. A small replica of the Liberty Bell, provided by the New Castle Court House Museum, will be rung by children as part of the ceremony. Immanuel Episcopal Church, 50 Market St., New Castle. 1:30 p.m. 302-655-2096.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence. Beginning at 2 and 4 p.m., programs commence with the ringing of The Old State House bell in celebration of the nation’s birthday, followed immediately by historical interpreters, dressed in period clothing, reciting the Declaration of Independence outside near the spot where the document was first read to the citizens of Dover in 1776. Museum also open for tours 10 a.m.–1 p.m., 3–3:45 p.m. and 5–6 p.m. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 South Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov. NOTE: The 1 p.m. tour is fully booked.

“The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Program explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. Presented outdoors in Zwaanendael Park located adjacent to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2:30 p.m. Free admission but guests are urged to bring their own chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the program may be cancelled. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, July 22, 2022

“Night Hike at the St. Jones Reserve.” Night hike to the Kingston Upon Hull site led by staff from the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve and the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation. Visitors will experience the night life of the St. Jones Reserve while learning about the natural and cultural history of the area. St. Jones Reserve, 818 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. 7 p.m. Free admission but reservations required. 302-739-3436.

Friday, July 29, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” Virtual program in which historic site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the culinary practices, recipes and personalized cookbooks of women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Remaining division program in June 2022

In addition, the division will be presenting the following program during the remainder of June.



Saturday, June 25, 2022

“An Uphill Battle: The Unfulfilled Promise of the Civil War 1865-1896.” At the end of the Civil War, great change seemed promised with the first federal civil rights acts and amendments. Why instead did the nation descend into segregation? In recognition of Juneteenth, lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone explores the constitutional amendments, the first federal civil rights acts, Delaware’s political climate and reactions to federal legislation ending with the Plessy decision. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” Virtual program in which historic site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the culinary practices, recipes and personalized cookbooks of women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but reservations required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.



The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

Contact:

Jim Yurasek

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Phone: 302-577-5170

E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov

Web: http://history.delaware.gov