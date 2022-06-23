Submit Release
Visitors Invited to Explore Library Reading Rooms and Collections in July

The new Thursday evening series Live at the Library will offer the special opportunity for visitors to explore the Library of Congress’ reading rooms and collections in July – as well as enjoy summer movies and concerts on the lawn.

Free timed-entry passes are required to enter the Thomas Jefferson Building. Visit loc.gov/visit to reserve your pass for Live at the Library.

Click here for more information.

 

