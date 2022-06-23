CYME releases Peakto 1.0, a game-changing photo organizer
In 2022 like never before, managing your photos is a real challenge, Peakto's ambition is to offer the best solution to navigate through the entirety of our photo catalogs without creating new copies”MONTPELLIER, FRANCE, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYME announces the release of Peakto 1.0, the first software for the Mac that provides photographers with a complete view of all their photos, as well as a centralized and automated search using AI. Able to synchronize with all major photo cataloging and editing software, with files stored in the cloud as well as on hard drives, Peakto introduces two totally innovative concepts.
• Panorama presents new perspectives on photo catalogs by automatically displaying pictures based on content, style and color. With this powerful AI trained in image recognition, photographers no longer need to annotate or classify their photos. Peakto does it for them and expeditiously reveals the treasures hidden in their digital files.
• Instants is another new concept introduced by Peakto. Instants automatically gather all the variations of a photo and its original file, whatever the editing software used. Instants allow photographers to find their originals and to trace the history of their modifications.
"In 2022 like never before, managing your photos is a real challenge, Peakto's ambition is to offer the best solution to navigate through the entirety of our photo catalogs without creating new copies and with a high level of metadata accuracy." explains Claudia Zimmer, CEO of CYME. "This allows Peakto's AI to classify and draw unique views from our images."
Peakto syncs with files and folders, as well as Apple Photos, Lightroom Classic, Luminar AI/Neo and Capture One editing applications. Peakto is also compatible with formerly popular but now unsupported software like Aperture and iView Media, making it possible for the newest macOS versions to access older photo catalogs.
“Peakto is a solid foundation on which we will build new functions and services that will exploit the global knowledge of a photo library,” shares Matthieu Kopp, CTO of CYME. “All this while fully respecting the user's data since all processing and data storage is done locally."
Features
Synchronization with photo catalogs in Apple Photos, Aperture, Lightroom Classic, Luminar 4/AI/Neo, Capture One, iView Media and, of course, with photo folders.
Mirroring of all the original organizational structure (collections, folders, faces, annotations) in order to make everything look familiar and right in its place/where it should be.
Integrated browser for easy access to all Peakto-compatible sources.
Instant opening of editing software directly from a given photo.
Automatic updates to reflect changes and additions to photo catalogs.
Automatic classification of photos through image recognition across all photo catalogs and photo editing software.
Panorama offers a view of photos by content type (animals, portraits, architecture, landscapes, cars...), by style (abstract, aerial...) and by color palette.
Automatic regrouping of different versions of a photo and its master file, thanks to Instants. Peakto automatically builds Instants by analyzing the content of the image and by detecting montages of the same shots throughout photo editing software and photo folders.
Centralized search provides advanced filter capabilities: Camera model, Camera lens, EXIF, IPTC, Faces, Flags, Color labels, Ratings, GPS location, Editing software, Master file.
Search using keywords automatically applied by AI across photo catalogs.
Creation of photo albums mixing images saved in different softwares and separate files.
Export heterogeneous albums to disk.
Configuration
Optimized for M1 (and soon for macOS Ventura and M2), Peakto requires macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later and runs well on Apple M1 chips. More info >
Price and availability
Peakto is a software for macOS available now by subscription or pay-per-use on www.cyme.io.
It is possible to test Peakto for 7 days with a monthly subscription ($9.99/month), 15 days with a yearly subscription ($99/year) or 30 days with a one-time purchase ($189).
About CYME
Peakto is the second avant-garde software created by CYME in response to the needs and wants of photographers worldwide. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Claudia Zimmer, Matthieu Kopp and Thomas Ribreau, CYME's mission is to deploy innovative features that will both serve the photography community and help protect our planet. In the coming months, CYME will enrich Peakto with solutions to save our best photos, in good quality and without duplication; to encourage digital sobriety by keeping only our best images; and to facilitate the sharing of our best images and memories.
