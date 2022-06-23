Force Family Office to host Cannabis 101, an educational event featuring leading industry experts

Force Family Office hosts Cannabis Valuations 101, an educational symposium for investors

The webinar is 29 June 2022 at 12PM ET. Sign up for the event at https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-06-22-force-knowledge-cannabis/

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cannabis industry continues to change almost daily, investors must constantly educate themselves on trends, regulations, and where value will be created in the future. Force Family Office is thrilled to host Cannabis Valuations 101, an online educational seminar dedicated to the ins and outs of investing in this growing sector.

Scheduled panelists include:

• Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, NewLake Capital Partners

• Owen Bennett, SVP Cannabis Analyst, Jefferies

• Jordan Tritt, CEO, Panther Group

• Howard Glynn, Director of Investor Relations, Merida Capital Holdings

• Shane Johnson, SVP and General Manager of BayMedica a Division of InMed Pharmaceuticals

• Steven Saltzstein, CEO, Force Family Office

Our 3-part discussion will cover:

Panel 1: Changes, Challenges and Opportunities

The future of cannabis branding, retailing, and regulations in today's dynamic environment, with Merida, Flora Growth, and Panther Group

Panel 2: Beyond Health & Wellness, Cannabis in the Pharmaceutical Industry

A discussion of the opportunities in pharmaceutical industry in addition to current health & wellness uses, with InMed Pharmaceuticals and Panther Group

Panel 3: Cannabis Real Estate Investing

Where do we go from here? With NewLake Capital and Jefferies

The webinar will take place on 29 June 2022 at 12PM ET. Interested parties can sign up for the event at https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-06-22-force-knowledge-cannabis/

About Force Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2020 alone, we hosted more than 160 events and are on pace to exceed that in 2021 and beyond. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education and philanthropy.