CMTA Welcomes Software Entrepreneur Jon Pastor to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), the national patient advocacy organization in the forefront of CMT research, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and software executive Jon Pastor to its Board of Directors. CMT is a degenerative neuromuscular disease that kills the long, or peripheral, nerves to the hands and feet. As the nerves die, the muscles around them follow suit.
Jon was most recently the chief product officer of RealPage, a publicly traded real estate software company that bought his start-up. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, leading consulting teams focused on operations improvement and growth strategies for Fortune 500 companies. He has a BA in chemistry from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He and his wife Marni live in Pittsburgh, Pa. with their two children. Multiple generations of his family have CMT1A.
All the CMTA’s research efforts are consolidated under the banner of its Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR), which brings together the world’s largest network of biotech research partners, research scientists, clinicians and patients. The CMTA funds more CMT research than any other philanthropic organization, more than $18.5 since 2008, with plans to invest another $10 million in the next few years. The CMTA also funds a wide array of patient services, including a summer camp for kids with CMT, an international network of support groups and multidisciplinary Centers of Excellence where patients receive treatment and participate in research.
Jon said he “is honored to join an organization that is doing so much for patients, as well as aggressively and efficiently deploying resources to advance research.”
CMTA Board Chair Gilles Bouchard said, “Jon is a terrific addition to our organization, bringing youthful energy and inquisitiveness, combined with a sharp mind and a broad and successful business experience.”
The CMTA Board of Directors is a dedicated cadre of business owners, executives, doctors and lawyers charged with overseeing the organization's operations and strategy. Each is personally affected by CMT. Because they are all invested in the mission, they are singularly committed to the organization and give generously of their time and talents. To learn more about the CMTA, visit www.cmtausa.org.
