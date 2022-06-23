New opinions: June 23

The Supreme Court has issued four new opinions.
The summaries are below.
To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.
See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions
State v. Dearinger 2022 ND 132
Highlight: The probable cause showing required at a preliminary hearing is a minimal burden of proof.
The felony enhancement of hindering law enforcement under N.D.C.C. § 12.1-08-03(2)(a) requires the State to establish probable cause to believe a person knew of conduct of another and the known conduct constituted a class AA, A or B felony.
Interest of A.P. 2022 ND 131
Highlight: Juvenile court orders terminating parental rights are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).
State v. Johansen 2022 ND 130
Highlight: A criminal judgment entered after the trial court found the defendant guilty of disorderly conduct is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).
State v. Taylor 2022 ND 129
Highlight: Except for a clerical error, an amended criminal judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4), and remanded to correct the error.