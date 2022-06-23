Press Release: Situational Report (19th June to 21 June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, June 23 - The Ministry of Health confirmed 40 positive cases in its latest COVID-19 situational report commencing from 19th of June to 21st of June 2022. This takes the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,812. There is one (1) patient currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

COVID-19 Related Deaths

This latest report registered one (1) new COVID-19 related death, taking the total number of deaths to 29. The deceased is a one year old female with no health conditions and was not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

Adhering to public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands is important to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections.

Eligible members of the public are urged to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 19th to 2:00pm June 21st, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.