Wisp Launches Wrinkle Firming Cream

One of the nation's best in providing budget-friendly telehealth has a new, revolutionary cream for wrinkles.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today the launch of its wrinkle-firming cream.

"We are very excited about our wrinkle-firming cream," said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Swartz explained, "Your skin does a lot for you — we think it's time to return the favor."

Tretinoin, Swartz pointed out, increases cell turnover and thickens the person's skin barrier, which helps to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, reduce acne, and lighten dark spots.

"Faster cell turnover also means fresher, glowing skin," Swartz stressed. "One pump at bedtime is all you need, but be sure to always apply a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when using tretinoin — it makes your skin more sensitive to UV rays."

Swartz went on to point out that the formula uses retinoids. Retinoids are a class of chemicals that derive from vitamin A.

According to medical studies, as derivatives of vitamin A, retinoids can play a role in immunity and skin health. They offer several possible benefits, such as reducing inflammation, unclogging pores, decreasing the appearance of wrinkles, and regulating the growth of cells on the skin's surface.

More potent retinoids may help treat skin conditions, such as psoriasis, acne, pigmentary disorders, and certain types of cancer.

